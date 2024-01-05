Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS) Moves 12.83% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price increase of 12.83% at $2.11. During the day, the stock rose to $2.27 and sunk to $1.88 before settling in for the price of $1.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRVS posted a 52-week range of $0.61-$4.19.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 0.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.07%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.48%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $103.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5100, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.8300.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.75%, in contrast to 18.34% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 2.45, making the entire transaction reach 24,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,000.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2023, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -53.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.48% and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in the upcoming year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.53. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17.

In the same vein, CRVS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.64, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.25 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.32 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.1700.

Raw Stochastic average of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.81%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.14% that was lower than 93.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.