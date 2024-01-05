Coupang Inc (CPNG) plunge -3.66% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with great promise as it jumped 0.45% to $15.55. During the day, the stock rose to $15.66 and sunk to $15.408 before settling in for the price of $15.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPNG posted a 52-week range of $12.66-$19.99.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 52.79% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 46.42%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 591.06%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.60 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.17 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.83.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 63000 workers. It has generated 326,708 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,461. The stock had 114.41 Receivables turnover and 2.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.88, operating margin was -0.54 and Pretax Margin of -0.45.

Coupang Inc (CPNG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Coupang Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.74%, in contrast to 47.15% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 02, this organization’s insider sold 5,350 shares at the rate of 16.00, making the entire transaction reach 85,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 248,240. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 04, Company’s insider sold 940 for 15.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,570. This particular insider is now the holder of 253,590 in total.

Coupang Inc (CPNG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.07) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -0.45 while generating a return on equity of -4.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coupang Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 591.06% and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in the upcoming year.

Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coupang Inc (CPNG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.89. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $65.14, and its Beta score is 1.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.47.

In the same vein, CPNG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coupang Inc (CPNG)

[Coupang Inc, CPNG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Coupang Inc (CPNG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.66% that was lower than 35.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.