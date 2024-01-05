Cue Health Inc (HLTH) last month volatility was 13.59%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ: HLTH) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with great promise as it jumped 7.34% to $0.21. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2141 and sunk to $0.19 before settling in for the price of $0.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HLTH posted a 52-week range of $0.16-$2.82.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 939.18%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -50.08%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $150.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3010, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6001.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1515 employees. It has generated 319,126 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -128,090. The stock had 7.75 Receivables turnover and 0.59 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.75, operating margin was -42.12 and Pretax Margin of -42.15.

Cue Health Inc (HLTH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Cue Health Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 35.63%, in contrast to 37.98% institutional ownership.

Cue Health Inc (HLTH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -40.14 while generating a return on equity of -30.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 178.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cue Health Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -50.08% and is forecasted to reach -1.10 in the upcoming year.

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ: HLTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cue Health Inc (HLTH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.16.

In the same vein, HLTH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.69, a figure that is expected to reach -0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cue Health Inc (HLTH)

[Cue Health Inc, HLTH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.0396.

Raw Stochastic average of Cue Health Inc (HLTH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 284.61% that was higher than 147.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.