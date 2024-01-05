CVS Health Corp (CVS) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.49

As on January 04, 2024, CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) started slowly as it slid -0.46% to $80.51. During the day, the stock rose to $80.915 and sunk to $78.67 before settling in for the price of $80.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CVS posted a 52-week range of $64.41-$93.41.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 13.95% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.17%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.30 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.28 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $103.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $71.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $71.33.

CVS Health Corp (CVS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry. CVS Health Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.17%, in contrast to 79.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 03, this organization’s Director bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 70.47, making the entire transaction reach 140,930 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,630. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 03, Company’s SVP, Cont & Chief Acct Officer sold 25,759 for 74.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,930,004. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,698 in total.

CVS Health Corp (CVS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2023, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.13) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.17% and is forecasted to reach 8.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.35% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CVS Health Corp (CVS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.64. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.14, and its Beta score is 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.17.

In the same vein, CVS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.63, a figure that is expected to reach 1.97 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [CVS Health Corp, CVS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 9.07 million was lower the volume of 12.57 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.76% While, its Average True Range was 1.43.

Raw Stochastic average of CVS Health Corp (CVS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.64% that was lower than 25.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.