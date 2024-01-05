D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) EPS is poised to hit -0.08 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on January 04, 2024, D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.32% to $0.88. During the day, the stock rose to $0.8762 and sunk to $0.8151 before settling in for the price of $0.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QBTS posted a 52-week range of $0.40-$3.20.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 7.12%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.91%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $113.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $101.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $99.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8699, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1599.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 215 employees. It has generated 33,363 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -239,670. The stock had 13.30 Receivables turnover and 0.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +59.25, operating margin was -828.91 and Pretax Margin of -718.37.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. D-Wave Quantum Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.73%, in contrast to 30.18% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 16, this organization’s General Counsel sold 22,855 shares at the rate of 1.00, making the entire transaction reach 22,855 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 254,643. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 15, Company’s Director sold 29,021 for 1.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 53,892. This particular insider is now the holder of 36,353 in total.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -718.37 while generating a return on equity of -38.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.91% and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in the upcoming year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.29. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.04.

In the same vein, QBTS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.64, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [D-Wave Quantum Inc, QBTS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.37 million was better the volume of 1.23 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.0764.

Raw Stochastic average of D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.13% that was lower than 106.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.