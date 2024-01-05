Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $5.12: Right on the Precipice

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DADA) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price decrease of -4.42% at $3.24. During the day, the stock rose to $3.36 and sunk to $3.23 before settling in for the price of $3.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DADA posted a 52-week range of $2.88-$15.59.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 49.63%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.39%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 97.94%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $255.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $254.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $848.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.12.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2631 employees. It has generated 528,753 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -113,342. The stock had 5.19 Receivables turnover and 1.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.11, operating margin was -23.92 and Pretax Margin of -21.49.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. Dada Nexus Ltd ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.76%, in contrast to 23.56% institutional ownership.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -21.44 while generating a return on equity of -37.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 73.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 97.94% and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in the upcoming year.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DADA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.26. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.55.

In the same vein, DADA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.58, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DADA), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.68 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.85 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.24%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.48% that was lower than 67.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.