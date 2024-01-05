Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR) volume hits 2.39 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE: DNMR) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.07% to $0.92. During the day, the stock rose to $0.9704 and sunk to $0.91 before settling in for the price of $0.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DNMR posted a 52-week range of $0.87-$4.59.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 20.35%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.24%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $101.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $89.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $94.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2243, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.2697.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 271 employees. It has generated 196,376 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -663,314. The stock had 2.18 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -34.98, operating margin was -232.89 and Pretax Margin of -339.30.

Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Danimer Scientific Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.32%, in contrast to 39.05% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 28, this organization’s Director bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 0.94, making the entire transaction reach 46,915 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 28, Company’s Director bought 50,000 for 0.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 46,480. This particular insider is now the holder of 391,324 in total.

Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.34) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -337.78 while generating a return on equity of -40.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.24% and is forecasted to reach -1.18 in the upcoming year.

Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE: DNMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.84.

In the same vein, DNMR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.41, a figure that is expected to reach -0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Danimer Scientific Inc, DNMR]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.5 million was inferior to the volume of 1.88 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.0920.

Raw Stochastic average of Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 111.08% that was higher than 96.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.