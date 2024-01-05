Datasea Inc (DTSS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.6438: Right on the Precipice

Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS) established initial surge of 0.11% at $0.18, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1866 and sunk to $0.1705 before settling in for the price of $0.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DTSS posted a 52-week range of $0.17-$1.51.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1881.29%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -36.56%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1955, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6438.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 53 employees. It has generated 132,930 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -178,862. The stock had 27.35 Receivables turnover and 2.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -5.12, operating margin was -137.47 and Pretax Margin of -137.65.

Datasea Inc (DTSS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Datasea Inc industry. Datasea Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 43.40%, in contrast to 7.67% institutional ownership.

Datasea Inc (DTSS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -134.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Datasea Inc (DTSS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.72. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.54.

In the same vein, DTSS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.35.

Technical Analysis of Datasea Inc (DTSS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Datasea Inc, DTSS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.23 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.0275.

Raw Stochastic average of Datasea Inc (DTSS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 156.45% that was lower than 172.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.