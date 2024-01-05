Denison Mines Corp (DNN) volume hits 7.33 million: A New Opening for Investors

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with great promise as it jumped 1.20% to $1.69. During the day, the stock rose to $1.73 and sunk to $1.67 before settling in for the price of $1.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DNN posted a 52-week range of $0.92-$1.89.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 4.85% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 181.98%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $888.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $871.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7208, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3788.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -156.66, operating margin was -205.45 and Pretax Margin of +88.36.

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Uranium industry. Denison Mines Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.88%, in contrast to 39.97% institutional ownership.

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +84.71 while generating a return on equity of 3.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 19.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 181.98% and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in the upcoming year.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Denison Mines Corp (DNN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $38.41, and its Beta score is 1.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 196.05.

In the same vein, DNN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Denison Mines Corp (DNN)

[Denison Mines Corp, DNN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.0728.

Raw Stochastic average of Denison Mines Corp (DNN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.61% that was higher than 44.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.