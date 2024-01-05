Dover Corp. (DOV) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.26

Dover Corp. (NYSE: DOV) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.16% to $148.10. During the day, the stock rose to $149.38 and sunk to $147.94 before settling in for the price of $148.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOV posted a 52-week range of $127.25-$160.66.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.41%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.57%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $139.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $139.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $141.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $142.66.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 25000 employees. It has generated 340,324 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 42,615. The stock had 5.89 Receivables turnover and 0.80 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.09, operating margin was +16.67 and Pretax Margin of +15.13.

Dover Corp. (DOV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Dover Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.52%, in contrast to 87.02% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 05, this organization’s Senior Vice President and CFO sold 14,000 shares at the rate of 142.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,988,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 35,938. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 30, Company’s VP Tax sold 664 for 141.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 94,049. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,333 in total.

Dover Corp. (DOV) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2023 suggests? It has posted $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.32) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +12.52 while generating a return on equity of 25.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dover Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.90% and is forecasted to reach 9.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.81% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.57% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Dover Corp. (NYSE: DOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dover Corp. (DOV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.35, and its Beta score is 1.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.31.

In the same vein, DOV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.28, a figure that is expected to reach 2.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dover Corp. (DOV)

[Dover Corp., DOV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.58% While, its Average True Range was 2.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Dover Corp. (DOV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.31% that was higher than 20.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.