DSS Inc (DSS) EPS growth this year is 9.64%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

DSS Inc (AMEX: DSS) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price increase of 11.12% at $0.13. During the day, the stock rose to $2.73 and sunk to $2.50 before settling in for the price of $0.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DSS posted a 52-week range of $0.10-$0.47.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.12%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.64%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $140.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.94 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1396, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2050.

It has generated 179,425 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -293,177. The stock had 2.55 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.16, operating margin was -105.59 and Pretax Margin of -187.83.

DSS Inc (DSS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. DSS Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 59.79%, in contrast to 2.43% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 29, this organization’s Director sold 150,000 shares at the rate of 0.13, making the entire transaction reach 19,650 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 29, Company’s Director sold 1,020 for 0.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 134. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

DSS Inc (DSS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -163.40 while generating a return on equity of -23.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 26.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

DSS Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.64% and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in the upcoming year.

DSS Inc (AMEX: DSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DSS Inc (DSS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.38. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02.

Technical Analysis of DSS Inc (DSS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of DSS Inc (AMEX: DSS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.34 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.28 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.0188.

Raw Stochastic average of DSS Inc (DSS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 49.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 143.11% that was higher than 79.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.