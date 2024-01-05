Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) EPS is poised to hit -0.44 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) set off with pace as it heaved 1.29% to $10.18. During the day, the stock rose to $10.30 and sunk to $9.39 before settling in for the price of $10.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EWTX posted a 52-week range of $5.12-$12.46.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.00% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.05%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $646.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.43.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 43.23%, in contrast to 65.58% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 27, this organization’s General Counsel sold 8,497 shares at the rate of 10.50, making the entire transaction reach 89,218 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 26, Company’s Director bought 10,857 for 9.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,958. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,857 in total.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.4) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -21.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.05% and is forecasted to reach -2.07 in the upcoming year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 18.23. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.83.

In the same vein, EWTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.41, a figure that is expected to reach -0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, EWTX]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.89 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.67 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 59.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 134.83% that was higher than 77.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.