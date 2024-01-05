Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.85 million

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price decrease of -4.09% at $0.31. During the day, the stock rose to $0.32 and sunk to $0.3001 before settling in for the price of $0.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOLO posted a 52-week range of $0.31-$1.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 122.13%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.02%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 71.17%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $119.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $113.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3903, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5675.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 105 employees. It has generated 64,880 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,178,081. The stock had 21.09 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -457.90, operating margin was -1507.62 and Pretax Margin of -1815.43.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.68%, in contrast to 1.29% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Director sold 100 shares at the rate of 0.40, making the entire transaction reach 40 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 318,487. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 11, Company’s Director sold 2,430 for 0.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 972. This particular insider is now the holder of 318,587 in total.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2023, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -1815.77 while generating a return on equity of -66.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 71.17% and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in the upcoming year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 15.23. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02.

Technical Analysis of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.8 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.72 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.0196.

Raw Stochastic average of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.50% that was lower than 77.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.