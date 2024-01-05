Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) recent quarterly performance of -8.77% is not showing the real picture

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE: NRGV) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with great promise as it jumped 2.97% to $2.08. During the day, the stock rose to $2.08 and sunk to $1.94 before settling in for the price of $2.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NRGV posted a 52-week range of $1.35-$5.51.

The company of the Utilities sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $138.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $298.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.45.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 177 employees. It has generated 824,164 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -442,367. The stock had 4.27 Receivables turnover and 0.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.83, operating margin was -41.31 and Pretax Margin of -53.38.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry. Energy Vault Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 47.39%, in contrast to 22.29% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 03, this organization’s Chief Product Officer sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 2.09, making the entire transaction reach 52,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,385,298. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 02, Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 25,000 for 2.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 57,475. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,410,298 in total.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.15) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -53.67 while generating a return on equity of -28.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in the upcoming year.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE: NRGV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.92.

In the same vein, NRGV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.71, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV)

[Energy Vault Holdings Inc, NRGV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 18.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 96.92% that was lower than 97.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.