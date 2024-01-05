Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) is -70.27% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on January 04, 2024, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFIE) started slowly as it slid -2.04% to $0.17. During the day, the stock rose to $0.205 and sunk to $0.1722 before settling in for the price of $0.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FFIE posted a 52-week range of $0.17-$105.60.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 0.00% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 86.67%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5637, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.4253.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 21, this organization’s Global Chief Exec. Officer bought 1 shares at the rate of 100.00, making the entire transaction reach 100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 16, Company’s Global Chief Exec. Officer bought 1 for 100.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100. This particular insider is now the holder of 1 in total.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2023, the company posted -$3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$3) by -$0.78. This company achieved a return on equity of -156.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 86.67% and is forecasted to reach -5.13 in the upcoming year.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFIE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.48. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.85.

In the same vein, FFIE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -59.89, a figure that is expected to reach -1.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -5.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc, FFIE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 24.67 million was better the volume of 23.79 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 1.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.0554.

Raw Stochastic average of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 208.57% that was higher than 203.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.