First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.44

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) set off with pace as it heaved 1.08% to $5.62. During the day, the stock rose to $5.66 and sunk to $5.50 before settling in for the price of $5.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AG posted a 52-week range of $4.38-$9.07.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 22.08% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 88.57%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $286.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $280.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.98.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 4634 workers. It has generated 175,366 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -32,104. The stock had 13.07 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +1.45, operating margin was -8.27 and Pretax Margin of -9.84.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Silver industry. First Majestic Silver Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.33%, in contrast to 33.53% institutional ownership.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.02) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -18.31 while generating a return on equity of -8.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 88.57% and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 46.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.37. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.76.

In the same vein, AG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.59, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG)

Going through the that latest performance of [First Majestic Silver Corporation, AG]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.57 million was inferior to the volume of 7.15 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.73% that was lower than 56.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.