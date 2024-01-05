Fisker Inc (FSR) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 16.74 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.01% to $1.46. During the day, the stock rose to $1.49 and sunk to $1.43 before settling in for the price of $1.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FSR posted a 52-week range of $1.35-$8.66.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 55.66%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.54%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $350.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $199.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $511.82 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.5998, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.1064.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 760 employees. It has generated 450 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -720,389. The stock had 0.02 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -3411.99, operating margin was -155042.40 and Pretax Margin of -160032.46.

Fisker Inc (FSR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Fisker Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 43.18%, in contrast to 31.57% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 28, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 10,280 shares at the rate of 5.93, making the entire transaction reach 60,960 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,493. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 13, Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,529,026 for 6.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,015,120. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,937,500 in total.

Fisker Inc (FSR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.19) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -160086.55 while generating a return on equity of -85.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fisker Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.54% and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in the upcoming year.

Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fisker Inc (FSR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.85. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.00.

In the same vein, FSR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.44, a figure that is expected to reach -0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fisker Inc (FSR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Fisker Inc, FSR]. Its last 5-days volume of 53.75 million indicated improvement to the volume of 35.66 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.1732.

Raw Stochastic average of Fisker Inc (FSR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.93%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 100.22% that was higher than 96.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.