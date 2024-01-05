Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) went up 3.23% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Forward Air Corp. (NASDAQ: FWRD) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price increase of 3.23% at $63.93. During the day, the stock rose to $64.02 and sunk to $61.41 before settling in for the price of $61.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FWRD posted a 52-week range of $60.09-$121.38.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 11.53%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.82%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.13%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $65.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $86.30.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4155 employees. It has generated 474,947 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 46,239. The stock had 9.03 Receivables turnover and 1.62 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.48, operating margin was +13.48 and Pretax Margin of +13.22.

Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. Forward Air Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.34%, in contrast to 100.36% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 25, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer bought 1,433 shares at the rate of 69.77, making the entire transaction reach 99,992 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,276. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 25, Company’s Chief People Officer bought 1,093 for 68.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 75,013. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,896 in total.

Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +9.74 while generating a return on equity of 29.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 92.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.13% and is forecasted to reach 4.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.16% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.82% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Forward Air Corp. (NASDAQ: FWRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Forward Air Corp. (FWRD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.25. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.65, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.97.

In the same vein, FWRD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.99 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Forward Air Corp. (FWRD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Forward Air Corp. (NASDAQ: FWRD), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.33 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.43 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.10% While, its Average True Range was 1.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 48.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.53% that was lower than 37.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.