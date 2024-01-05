Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) volume hits 0.53 million: A New Opening for Investors

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price increase of 3.53% at $2.64. During the day, the stock rose to $2.68 and sunk to $2.53 before settling in for the price of $2.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FSP posted a 52-week range of $1.13-$3.19.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was -11.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3900.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $80.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $273.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.78.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 28 employees. It has generated 5,873,893 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 39,071. The stock had 3.11 Receivables turnover and 0.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.04, operating margin was -0.40 and Pretax Margin of +0.79.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.02%, in contrast to 65.33% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 13, this organization’s Director bought 40,000 shares at the rate of 2.09, making the entire transaction reach 83,732 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,141,656. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 10, Company’s Director bought 35,000 for 2.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 73,388. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,101,656 in total.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2023, the organization reported -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.38. This company achieved a net margin of +0.67 while generating a return on equity of 0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3900.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in the upcoming year.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.75.

In the same vein, FSP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.49 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.48 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.05% that was lower than 51.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.