FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY) 14-day ATR is 0.19: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE: FREY) established initial surge of 1.60% at $1.90, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $1.95 and sunk to $1.81 before settling in for the price of $1.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FREY posted a 52-week range of $1.40-$11.16.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.16%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $139.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $117.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $265.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.1736, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.8177.

FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the FREYR Battery Inc. industry. FREYR Battery Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.23%, in contrast to 44.42% institutional ownership.

FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.31) by $0.24. This company achieved a return on equity of -15.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

FREYR Battery Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.16% and is forecasted to reach -1.30 in the upcoming year.

FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE: FREY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.05. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19.

In the same vein, FREY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.14, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [FREYR Battery Inc., FREY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.95 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.1693.

Raw Stochastic average of FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 98.74% that was lower than 119.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.