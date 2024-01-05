FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) 14-day ATR is 0.09: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on January 04, 2024, FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FTCI) started slowly as it slid -7.47% to $0.64. During the day, the stock rose to $0.695 and sunk to $0.63 before settling in for the price of $0.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FTCI posted a 52-week range of $0.28-$3.87.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 80.85%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.29%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $105.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $80.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7741, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.0054.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 221 employees. It has generated 556,860 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -450,738. The stock had 1.57 Receivables turnover and 0.65 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -22.64, operating margin was -80.91 and Pretax Margin of -80.59.

FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Solar industry. FTC Solar Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.78%, in contrast to 34.38% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13, this organization’s Former Chief Financial Officer sold 19,791 shares at the rate of 0.73, making the entire transaction reach 14,447 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 173,244. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 08, Company’s Director bought 13,960 for 0.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,470. This particular insider is now the holder of 583,158 in total.

FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -80.94 while generating a return on equity of -95.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.29% and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in the upcoming year.

FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FTCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FTC Solar Inc (FTCI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.62.

In the same vein, FTCI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.54, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of FTC Solar Inc (FTCI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [FTC Solar Inc, FTCI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.3 million was better the volume of 0.82 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.0887.

Raw Stochastic average of FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 104.46% that was lower than 187.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.