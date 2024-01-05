Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) last month volatility was 8.98%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.67% to $1.48. During the day, the stock rose to $1.54 and sunk to $1.45 before settling in for the price of $1.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FCEL posted a 52-week range of $0.98-$4.36.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 12.97%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 50.65%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.91%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $451.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $450.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $668.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2970, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7996.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 591 employees. It has generated 208,788 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -182,010. The stock had 6.85 Receivables turnover and 0.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -6.61, operating margin was -108.36 and Pretax Margin of -87.10.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Fuelcell Energy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.31%, in contrast to 44.16% institutional ownership.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 10/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -87.17 while generating a return on equity of -14.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fuelcell Energy Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.91% and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 50.65% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.95. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.42.

In the same vein, FCEL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.26, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Fuelcell Energy Inc, FCEL]. Its last 5-days volume of 13.73 million indicated improvement to the volume of 12.68 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.1219.

Raw Stochastic average of Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 79.43% that was lower than 83.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.