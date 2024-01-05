Genius Group Ltd (GNS) Moves -3.11% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS) flaunted slowness of -3.11% at $0.54, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $0.57 and sunk to $0.53 before settling in for the price of $0.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNS posted a 52-week range of $0.33-$7.99.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 34.91% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 79.38%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6548, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9270.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 573 workers. It has generated 31,752 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -96,065. The stock had 5.57 Receivables turnover and 0.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.99, operating margin was -74.84 and Pretax Margin of -309.53.

Genius Group Ltd (GNS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Genius Group Ltd industry. Genius Group Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 41.31%, in contrast to 5.43% institutional ownership.

Genius Group Ltd (GNS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -302.55 while generating a return on equity of -753.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 65.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genius Group Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 79.38% and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in the upcoming year.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genius Group Ltd (GNS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.47. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07.

Technical Analysis of Genius Group Ltd (GNS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Genius Group Ltd, GNS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.47 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 1.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.0708.

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Group Ltd (GNS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 136.57% that was lower than 173.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.