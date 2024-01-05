Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.56

As on January 04, 2024, Geo Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) started slowly as it slid -0.28% to $10.73. During the day, the stock rose to $10.85 and sunk to $10.71 before settling in for the price of $10.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GEO posted a 52-week range of $6.94-$12.42.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.62% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.76%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -40.36%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $124.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $119.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.22.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 15800 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 150,426 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 9,017. The stock had 6.08 Receivables turnover and 0.57 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.41, operating margin was +16.12 and Pretax Margin of +9.67.

Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. Geo Group, Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.23%, in contrast to 67.88% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13, this organization’s VP of Finance and Treasurer sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 10.20, making the entire transaction reach 20,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 62,758. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 12, Company’s Director sold 4,800 for 7.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 36,013. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,896 in total.

Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2023, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.19) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +5.99 while generating a return on equity of 13.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Geo Group, Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -40.36% and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.76% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Geo Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Geo Group, Inc. (GEO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.99, and its Beta score is 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.57.

In the same vein, GEO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.83, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Geo Group, Inc. (GEO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Geo Group, Inc., GEO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.65 million was better the volume of 1.91 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 49.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.42% that was lower than 35.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.