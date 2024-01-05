Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) latest performance of -1.87% is not what was on cards

As on January 04, 2024, Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) started slowly as it slid -1.87% to $13.11. During the day, the stock rose to $13.37 and sunk to $13.035 before settling in for the price of $13.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GFI posted a 52-week range of $8.89-$17.78.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 14.06%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.82%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $893.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $893.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.99.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6364 employees. It has generated 11,029,859 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,829,433. The stock had 23.34 Receivables turnover and 0.58 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.21, operating margin was +32.82 and Pretax Margin of +26.91.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gold industry. Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 21.15% institutional ownership.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +16.59 while generating a return on equity of 17.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.82% and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in the upcoming year.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.12. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.60, and its Beta score is 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.05.

In the same vein, GFI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.74, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Gold Fields Ltd ADR, GFI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.87 million was better the volume of 5.83 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.65.

Raw Stochastic average of Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.58% that was higher than 51.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.