Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.94 million

As on January 04, 2024, Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.46% to $15.28. During the day, the stock rose to $15.34 and sunk to $15.08 before settling in for the price of $15.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GBDC posted a 52-week range of $12.17-$15.35.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 31.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 68.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $169.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $164.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.03.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 850 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +72.61, operating margin was +70.23 and Pretax Margin of +46.22.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. Golub Capital BDC, Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.74%, in contrast to 45.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 25, this organization’s Director bought 8,000 shares at the rate of 13.02, making the entire transaction reach 104,160 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 69,000.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2023, the company posted $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.47) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +46.24 while generating a return on equity of 10.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 68.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.73 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.05, and its Beta score is 0.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.45.

In the same vein, GBDC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.52, a figure that is expected to reach 0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Golub Capital BDC, Inc., GBDC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.87 million was better the volume of 0.86 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 10.88% that was lower than 13.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.