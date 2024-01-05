Green Giant Inc (GGE) 20 Days SMA touch -54.40%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ: GGE) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.32% to $0.04. During the day, the stock rose to $0.0461 and sunk to $0.0428 before settling in for the price of $0.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GGE posted a 52-week range of $0.04-$3.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 16.78%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $113.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $76.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5850, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5646.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 95 employees. It has generated 16,244 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,159,173. The stock had 0.04 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -2.24, operating margin was -681.56 and Pretax Margin of -7136.01.

Green Giant Inc (GGE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Real Estate – Development industry. Green Giant Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.27%, in contrast to 6.63% institutional ownership.

Green Giant Inc (GGE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -7136.01 while generating a return on equity of -162.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 124.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ: GGE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Green Giant Inc (GGE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.31.

In the same vein, GGE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.97.

Technical Analysis of Green Giant Inc (GGE)

[Green Giant Inc, GGE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.0383.

Raw Stochastic average of Green Giant Inc (GGE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 122.60% that was lower than 398.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.