Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.06

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL) flaunted slowness of -3.22% at $16.24, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $17.05 and sunk to $16.18 before settling in for the price of $16.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GGAL posted a 52-week range of $8.74-$19.13.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 34.32% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.75%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -75.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $119.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $119.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.38.

For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +27.83 and Pretax Margin of +5.66.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR industry. Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.03%, in contrast to 9.05% institutional ownership.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $5.68) by -$4.51. This company achieved a net margin of +4.09 while generating a return on equity of 11.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -75.43% and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in the upcoming year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.97. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.52, and its Beta score is 2.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.16.

In the same vein, GGAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.61, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR, GGAL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.86 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.51% that was lower than 59.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.