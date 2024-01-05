Halliburton Co. (HAL) last month performance of -4.25% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.16% to $35.78. During the day, the stock rose to $36.97 and sunk to $35.73 before settling in for the price of $36.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HAL posted a 52-week range of $27.84-$43.85.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was -0.89%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $902.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $891.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.17.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 45000 employees. It has generated 451,044 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 34,933. The stock had 4.89 Receivables turnover and 0.89 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.32, operating margin was +14.80 and Pretax Margin of +10.40.

Halliburton Co. (HAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Halliburton Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.36%, in contrast to 86.93% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 20, this organization’s EVP, Secretary and CLO sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 42.94, making the entire transaction reach 214,700 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 176,334. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 13, Company’s EVP, Secretary and CLO sold 5,000 for 42.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 214,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 181,334 in total.

Halliburton Co. (HAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.7) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +7.74 while generating a return on equity of 21.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Co.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.46 in the upcoming year.

Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Halliburton Co. (HAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.53. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.89. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.30, and its Beta score is 2.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.03.

In the same vein, HAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.91, a figure that is expected to reach 0.80 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Halliburton Co. (HAL)

[Halliburton Co., HAL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.84.

Raw Stochastic average of Halliburton Co. (HAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.86% that was lower than 26.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.