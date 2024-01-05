Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $4.65: Right on the Precipice

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with great promise as it jumped 0.34% to $5.97. During the day, the stock rose to $6.08 and sunk to $5.91 before settling in for the price of $5.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HMY posted a 52-week range of $2.92-$6.58.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.35%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $619.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $619.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.65.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 34913 employees. It has generated 1,416,636 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 138,057. The stock had 26.53 Receivables turnover and 0.95 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.25, operating margin was +18.09 and Pretax Margin of +13.24.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Gold industry. Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.02%, in contrast to 29.03% institutional ownership.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +9.75 while generating a return on equity of 14.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.35% and is forecasted to reach 0.86 in the upcoming year.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.75. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.74, and its Beta score is 1.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.23.

In the same vein, HMY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.43, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY)

[Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR, HMY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.66% that was lower than 57.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.