Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $10.38: Right on the Precipice

Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ: HSAI) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.34% to $7.93. During the day, the stock rose to $8.33 and sunk to $7.77 before settling in for the price of $8.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HSAI posted a 52-week range of $7.35-$30.35.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 54.99%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 52.94%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $95.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $83.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $757.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.38.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1020 employees. It has generated 175,102 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -43,790. The stock had 3.20 Receivables turnover and 0.28 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.24, operating margin was -32.35 and Pretax Margin of -25.01.

Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Hesai Group ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.27%, in contrast to 9.48% institutional ownership.

Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.22) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -25.01 while generating a return on equity of -9.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hesai Group ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 52.94% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year.

Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ: HSAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hesai Group ADR (HSAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.76. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.10.

In the same vein, HSAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.53, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hesai Group ADR (HSAI)

[Hesai Group ADR, HSAI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.89%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.92% that was lower than 64.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.