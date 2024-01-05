HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) return on Assets touches -75.35: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price increase of 1.16% at $4.35. During the day, the stock rose to $4.60 and sunk to $4.2314 before settling in for the price of $4.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HIVE posted a 52-week range of $1.54-$6.84.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 85.67% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -32.45%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.73%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $87.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $87.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $381.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.66.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 18 workers. It has generated 7,815,319 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -17,379,271. The stock had 12.44 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -29.28, operating margin was -49.62 and Pretax Margin of -222.10.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.31%, in contrast to 17.48% institutional ownership.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2023, the organization reported -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.19) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -222.37 while generating a return on equity of -91.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.73% and is forecasted to reach -0.96 in the upcoming year.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.52. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.83.

In the same vein, HIVE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.65, a figure that is expected to reach -0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.5 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.82 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.56.

Raw Stochastic average of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 122.38% that was higher than 92.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.