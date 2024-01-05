Hongli Group Inc (HLP) 14-day ATR is 0.58: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ: HLP) flaunted slowness of -26.71% at $2.47, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $3.50 and sunk to $1.14 before settling in for the price of $3.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HLP posted a 52-week range of $0.72-$8.68.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 36.02%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.46.

Hongli Group Inc (HLP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Hongli Group Inc industry. Hongli Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.04%, in contrast to 0.34% institutional ownership.

Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ: HLP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hongli Group Inc (HLP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.28. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.63.

In the same vein, HLP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.16.

Technical Analysis of Hongli Group Inc (HLP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Hongli Group Inc, HLP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.88 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.65.

Raw Stochastic average of Hongli Group Inc (HLP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 62.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 278.76% that was higher than 216.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.