Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) surge 3.94% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.29% to $13.97. During the day, the stock rose to $15.03 and sunk to $13.96 before settling in for the price of $14.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HDSN posted a 52-week range of $7.21-$14.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 21.93% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 53.33%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -50.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $635.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.74.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 232 workers. It has generated 1,401,832 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 447,418. The stock had 18.53 Receivables turnover and 1.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.23, operating margin was +40.44 and Pretax Margin of +36.03.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Hudson Technologies, Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.73%, in contrast to 71.15% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Director sold 20,205 shares at the rate of 13.29, making the entire transaction reach 268,491 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 179,768. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13, Company’s Director sold 22,399 for 12.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 289,631. This particular insider is now the holder of 199,973 in total.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.31) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +31.92 while generating a return on equity of 84.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies, Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -50.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 53.33% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.03. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.38, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.89.

In the same vein, HDSN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Hudson Technologies, Inc., HDSN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.37 million was inferior to the volume of 0.5 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 52.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.97% that was lower than 35.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.