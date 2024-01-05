Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) last month performance of 40.49% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HYLN) set off with pace as it heaved 1.33% to $0.84. During the day, the stock rose to $0.8721 and sunk to $0.816 before settling in for the price of $0.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HYLN posted a 52-week range of $0.52-$3.88.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 238.25%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.69%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $179.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $125.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $153.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6621, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3236.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 250 employees. It has generated 8,424 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -613,428. The stock had 3.49 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -434.14, operating margin was -7551.28 and Pretax Margin of -7281.91.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Hyliion Holdings Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.25%, in contrast to 20.52% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 21, this organization’s Director bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 0.57, making the entire transaction reach 57,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 176,435. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 16, Company’s Chief Strategy Officer bought 20,000 for 0.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 281,373 in total.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -7281.91 while generating a return on equity of -31.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.69% and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in the upcoming year.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HYLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 14.71. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 86.53.

In the same vein, HYLN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.69, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Hyliion Holdings Corporation, HYLN]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.37 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.28 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.0893.

Raw Stochastic average of Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 48.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 134.55% that was higher than 129.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.