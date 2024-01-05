Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (ITW) latest performance of 0.42% is not what was on cards

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (NYSE: ITW) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with great promise as it jumped 0.42% to $259.38. During the day, the stock rose to $261.72 and sunk to $258.97 before settling in for the price of $258.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ITW posted a 52-week range of $217.06-$265.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.46%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.98%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.25%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $305.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $299.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $78.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $243.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $239.42.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 46000 employees. It has generated 346,348 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 65,957. The stock had 5.13 Receivables turnover and 1.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.98, operating margin was +23.79 and Pretax Margin of +24.11.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (ITW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Illinois Tool Works, Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.32%, in contrast to 82.99% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 30, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 241.79, making the entire transaction reach 241,790 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 120,439. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 12, Company’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 5,425 for 239.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,297,823. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,870 in total.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (ITW) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2023 suggests? It has posted $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.46) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +19.04 while generating a return on equity of 90.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.25% and is forecasted to reach 10.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.98% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (NYSE: ITW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (ITW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.13. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.28. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.17, and its Beta score is 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.57.

In the same vein, ITW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.30, a figure that is expected to reach 2.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (ITW)

[Illinois Tool Works, Inc., ITW] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.96% While, its Average True Range was 3.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (ITW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 47.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.57% that was lower than 15.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.