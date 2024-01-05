Imax Corp (IMAX) is predicted to post EPS of 0.13 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on January 04, 2024, Imax Corp (NYSE: IMAX) started slowly as it slid -0.33% to $14.99. During the day, the stock rose to $15.155 and sunk to $14.90 before settling in for the price of $15.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMAX posted a 52-week range of $14.77-$21.82.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.09%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1413.91%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $818.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.13.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 779 employees. It has generated 386,142 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -29,268. The stock had 1.96 Receivables turnover and 0.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.07, operating margin was +1.47 and Pretax Margin of -3.25.

Imax Corp (IMAX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Imax Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.45%, in contrast to 78.27% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 28, this organization’s CTO & EVP sold 3,516 shares at the rate of 18.98, making the entire transaction reach 66,734 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,813. Preceding that transaction, on May 01, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 100,000 for 20.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,094,720. This particular insider is now the holder of 388,678 in total.

Imax Corp (IMAX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -7.58 while generating a return on equity of -7.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Imax Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1413.91% and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in the upcoming year.

Imax Corp (NYSE: IMAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Imax Corp (IMAX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.21. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.70, and its Beta score is 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.50.

In the same vein, IMAX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Imax Corp (IMAX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Imax Corp, IMAX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.71 million was lower the volume of 0.77 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Imax Corp (IMAX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.24%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.85% that was lower than 27.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.