Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) EPS is poised to hit -0.01 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.81% to $7.07. During the day, the stock rose to $7.26 and sunk to $6.705 before settling in for the price of $7.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INDI posted a 52-week range of $4.67-$11.12.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 80.99%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.09%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $180.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $137.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.87.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 600 employees. It has generated 184,662 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -72,333. The stock had 5.00 Receivables turnover and 0.21 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.40, operating margin was -107.52 and Pretax Margin of -48.58.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Indie Semiconductor Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.48%, in contrast to 59.93% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15, this organization’s CFO and EVP of Strategy sold 40,000 shares at the rate of 8.10, making the entire transaction reach 324,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,117,815. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15, Company’s SVP Chief Accounting Officer sold 8,429 for 8.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 68,528. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -39.17 while generating a return on equity of -13.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Indie Semiconductor Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.09% and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in the upcoming year.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.55. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.85.

In the same vein, INDI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.91, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Indie Semiconductor Inc, INDI]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.38 million was inferior to the volume of 3.09 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.59% that was lower than 66.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.