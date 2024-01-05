Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of -0.19

As on January 04, 2024, Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) started slowly as it slid -5.80% to $2.11. During the day, the stock rose to $2.37 and sunk to $2.0894 before settling in for the price of $2.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUNR posted a 52-week range of $2.22-$136.00.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -18.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2700.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.15.

Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Intuitive Machines Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.05%, in contrast to 18.34% institutional ownership.

Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2023, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by $1.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Machines Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2700.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in the upcoming year.

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.48. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25.

Technical Analysis of Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Intuitive Machines Inc, LUNR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.93 million was lower the volume of 0.98 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.82% that was lower than 82.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.