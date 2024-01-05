Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) PE Ratio stood at $10.51: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.59% to $6.71. During the day, the stock rose to $6.755 and sunk to $6.63 before settling in for the price of $6.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ITUB posted a 52-week range of $4.09-$7.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.85%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.65%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.77%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.85 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.81 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.64.

For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +15.60 and Pretax Margin of +14.10.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.59%, in contrast to 17.26% institutional ownership.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +11.36 while generating a return on equity of 18.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.77% and is forecasted to reach 0.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.65% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.51, and its Beta score is 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.50.

In the same vein, ITUB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.64, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR, ITUB]. Its last 5-days volume of 12.28 million was inferior to the volume of 14.53 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.01% that was lower than 27.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.