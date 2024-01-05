Jacobs Solutions Inc (J) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $794.18K

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Jacobs Solutions Inc (NYSE: J) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.31% to $126.43. During the day, the stock rose to $127.72 and sunk to $126.38 before settling in for the price of $126.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, J posted a 52-week range of $109.00-$141.16.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.99%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.74%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $125.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $124.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $129.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $125.28.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 60000 employees. It has generated 271,980 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 11,249. The stock had 4.69 Receivables turnover and 1.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.08, operating margin was +7.63 and Pretax Margin of +5.62.

Jacobs Solutions Inc (J) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry. Jacobs Solutions Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.21%, in contrast to 84.95% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15, this organization’s Executive Chair sold 6,666 shares at the rate of 127.75, making the entire transaction reach 851,582 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 581,138. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 08, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 5,500 for 127.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 701,162. This particular insider is now the holder of 62,719 in total.

Jacobs Solutions Inc (J) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.87) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +4.14 while generating a return on equity of 10.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.74% and is forecasted to reach 9.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 34.99% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Jacobs Solutions Inc (NYSE: J) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jacobs Solutions Inc (J). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.37. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.12. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.86, and its Beta score is 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.47.

In the same vein, J’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.30, a figure that is expected to reach 1.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jacobs Solutions Inc (J)

Going through the that latest performance of [Jacobs Solutions Inc, J]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.65 million was inferior to the volume of 0.73 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.73% While, its Average True Range was 1.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Jacobs Solutions Inc (J) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.37% that was lower than 23.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.