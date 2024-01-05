Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) return on Assets touches -94.23: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) set off with pace as it heaved 5.06% to $0.15. During the day, the stock rose to $0.152 and sunk to $0.1401 before settling in for the price of $0.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JAGX posted a 52-week range of $0.13-$9.15.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 53.82%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 80.25%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2772, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4691.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 60 employees. It has generated 199,267 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -790,900. The stock had 5.19 Receivables turnover and 0.24 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.94, operating margin was -287.85 and Pretax Margin of -404.78.

Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Jaguar Health Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.25%, in contrast to 1.16% institutional ownership.

Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -396.91 while generating a return on equity of -866.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 46.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.71.

In the same vein, JAGX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.88.

Technical Analysis of Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Jaguar Health Inc, JAGX]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.04 million was inferior to the volume of 4.11 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.0194.

Raw Stochastic average of Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.57% that was lower than 135.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.