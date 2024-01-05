Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) last month volatility was 4.83%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price increase of 1.17% at $6.05. During the day, the stock rose to $6.225 and sunk to $5.94 before settling in for the price of $5.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JOBY posted a 52-week range of $3.22-$11.98.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -79.86%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $622.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $382.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.37.

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Airports & Air Services Industry. Joby Aviation Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.03%, in contrast to 29.89% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 03, this organization’s insider sold 152,551 shares at the rate of 6.35, making the entire transaction reach 968,138 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 120,008. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 03, Company’s CEO and Chief Architect sold 20,816 for 6.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 127,602. This particular insider is now the holder of 585,577 in total.

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2023, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by $0.18. This company achieved a return on equity of -20.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -79.86% and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in the upcoming year.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 22.78. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33.

In the same vein, JOBY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.74, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.97 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.72 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.94% that was lower than 57.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.