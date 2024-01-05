Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) latest performance of -0.21% is not what was on cards

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.21% to $160.63. During the day, the stock rose to $161.98 and sunk to $160.42 before settling in for the price of $160.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JNJ posted a 52-week range of $144.95-$180.93.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 4.04% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 70.31%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.77%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.61 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.40 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $386.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $153.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $159.60.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 152700 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 622,233 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 117,492. The stock had 6.04 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.67, operating margin was +26.08 and Pretax Margin of +22.86.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry. Johnson & Johnson’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.17%, in contrast to 70.75% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 26, this organization’s insider sold 14,698 shares at the rate of 172.00, making the entire transaction reach 2,528,056 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 87,747. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 25, Company’s Exec VP, Chief HR Officer sold 20,000 for 170.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,406,498. This particular insider is now the holder of 102,696 in total.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +18.88 while generating a return on equity of 23.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 107.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.77% and is forecasted to reach 10.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.68% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 70.31% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.96. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.66, and its Beta score is 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.57.

In the same vein, JNJ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.24, a figure that is expected to reach 2.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

[Johnson & Johnson, JNJ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.68% While, its Average True Range was 2.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.47% that was lower than 14.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.