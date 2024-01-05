Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) Moves -3.97% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.97% to $3.39. During the day, the stock rose to $3.47 and sunk to $3.36 before settling in for the price of $3.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JMIA posted a 52-week range of $2.22-$5.09.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 10.76% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.49%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.01%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $100.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $341.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.18.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 4318 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 51,385 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -55,172. The stock had 8.52 Receivables turnover and 0.49 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.53, operating margin was -101.15 and Pretax Margin of -104.24.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.35%, in contrast to 16.80% institutional ownership.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.36) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -107.37 while generating a return on equity of -81.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.01% and is forecasted to reach -0.73 in the upcoming year.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.51. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.65.

In the same vein, JMIA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.41, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA)

[Jumia Technologies Ag ADR, JMIA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.28% that was lower than 75.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.