Keycorp (KEY) return on Assets touches 1.01: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with great promise as it jumped 1.06% to $14.33. During the day, the stock rose to $14.4975 and sunk to $14.12 before settling in for the price of $14.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KEY posted a 52-week range of $8.53-$20.30.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.45%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.35%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.85%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $933.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $932.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.23.

For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +29.04 and Pretax Margin of +29.04.

Keycorp (KEY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Keycorp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.39%, in contrast to 80.67% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 06, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 14,383 shares at the rate of 13.37, making the entire transaction reach 192,301 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,795. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 20, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 12.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 122,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 61,077 in total.

Keycorp (KEY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +23.79 while generating a return on equity of 12.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 149.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

Keycorp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.85% and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -5.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.35% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Keycorp (KEY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.62, and its Beta score is 1.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.03.

In the same vein, KEY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Keycorp (KEY)

[Keycorp, KEY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Keycorp (KEY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.60% that was lower than 42.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.