Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) 20 Days SMA touch -1.91%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price increase of 0.38% at $26.52. During the day, the stock rose to $26.715 and sunk to $25.92 before settling in for the price of $26.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KSS posted a 52-week range of $17.68-$35.77.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.15%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1742.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $111.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.45.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 97000 employees. It has generated 186,577 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -196. The stock had 90.49 Receivables turnover and 1.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.23, operating margin was +1.36 and Pretax Margin of -0.32.

Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Department Stores Industry. Kohl’s Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.88%, in contrast to 109.05% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 29, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 92,500 shares at the rate of 21.82, making the entire transaction reach 2,018,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 228,993.

Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2023, the organization reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.35) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -0.10 while generating a return on equity of -0.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1742.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.73 in the upcoming year.

Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kohl’s Corp. (KSS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.12. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.90.

In the same vein, KSS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.30, a figure that is expected to reach 1.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kohl’s Corp. (KSS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.51 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.24 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.13% While, its Average True Range was 1.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 24.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.07% that was lower than 63.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.