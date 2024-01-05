KT Corporation ADR (KT) latest performance of -1.16% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, KT Corporation ADR (NYSE: KT) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.16% to $12.80. During the day, the stock rose to $12.93 and sunk to $12.79 before settling in for the price of $12.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KT posted a 52-week range of $11.04-$14.93.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was -1.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.57%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.06%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $512.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $492.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.15.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 20544 employees. It has generated 1,248,540,255 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 61,453,368. The stock had 4.58 Receivables turnover and 0.66 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.84, operating margin was +6.52 and Pretax Margin of +7.45.

KT Corporation ADR (KT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. KT Corporation ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.01%, in contrast to 21.19% institutional ownership.

KT Corporation ADR (KT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +4.92 while generating a return on equity of 7.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 13.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

KT Corporation ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.06% and is forecasted to reach 1.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.57% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

KT Corporation ADR (NYSE: KT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KT Corporation ADR (KT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.09, and its Beta score is 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.64.

In the same vein, KT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.81, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of KT Corporation ADR (KT)

Going through the that latest performance of [KT Corporation ADR, KT]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.91 million was inferior to the volume of 1.02 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of KT Corporation ADR (KT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.67% that was lower than 19.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.