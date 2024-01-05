Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) EPS is poised to hit 1.35 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price increase of 2.50% at $64.33. During the day, the stock rose to $65.39 and sunk to $62.54 before settling in for the price of $62.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LNTH posted a 52-week range of $47.46-$100.85.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 36.01%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.99%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.35%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $68.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $66.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $76.79.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 698 employees. It has generated 1,339,629 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 40,211. The stock had 6.18 Receivables turnover and 0.86 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +62.21, operating margin was +7.58 and Pretax Margin of +2.86.

Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Lantheus Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.09%, in contrast to 104.61% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15, this organization’s CFO and Treasurer sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 78.24, making the entire transaction reach 782,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 103,170. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 341 for 75.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,786. This particular insider is now the holder of 59,085 in total.

Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2023, the organization reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.32) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +3.00 while generating a return on equity of 6.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.35% and is forecasted to reach 6.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 37.73% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -33.99% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.05. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $45.05, and its Beta score is 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.00.

In the same vein, LNTH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.43, a figure that is expected to reach 1.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.92 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.05 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.15% While, its Average True Range was 3.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.93%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 38.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 137.45% that was higher than 69.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.