Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.92

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price decrease of -1.76% at $35.11. During the day, the stock rose to $36.26 and sunk to $35.09 before settling in for the price of $35.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LI posted a 52-week range of $19.81-$47.33.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 873.86%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.09%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 78573.87%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $824.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $810.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.12.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 19396 employees. It has generated 2,715,150 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -120,641. The stock had 522.00 Receivables turnover and 0.61 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.11, operating margin was -8.07 and Pretax Margin of -4.77.

Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Li Auto Inc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.63%, in contrast to 11.49% institutional ownership.

Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2023, the organization reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.31) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -4.44 while generating a return on equity of -4.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 78573.87% and is forecasted to reach 1.78 in the upcoming year.

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Li Auto Inc ADR (LI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.59. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $41.73, and its Beta score is 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.05.

In the same vein, LI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.84, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Li Auto Inc ADR (LI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.43 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 8.0 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.03% While, its Average True Range was 1.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.82%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.99% that was higher than 49.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.